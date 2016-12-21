Commissioners hear more residents' co...

Commissioners hear more residents' concerns on planned composting facility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Anniston Star

Several residents who live or own land near the site of a planned composting facility outside Lincoln voiced their concerns about the project to Calhoun County commissioners Wednesday. Potential odors from the planned 86-acre facility, as well as traffic, groundwater contamination and property values topped the list of those concerns, but there remains much oversight before the business could open, county commissioners said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec 5 Gsdman 3
Scandal at F&M Bank Nov '16 SayNoToFM 1
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Cherokee 2
Jerry Burns Jun '16 Sandy 2
Jeff Burns ? Jun '16 bumptobump 1
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC