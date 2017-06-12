Scholar Technician of the Year named

Alliance Pickens, in partnership with the School District of Pickens County, announced Freddy Juarez of the Pickens County Career and Technology Center and Easley High School as the winner of the 2017 Pickens County Scholar Technician of the Year Award. Sponsored by Alliance Pickens, The Scholar Technician of the Year is an annual award honoring technical competence in Pickens County high school students.

