Pickens man sentenced in pipe bomb case

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake stated that Matthew Joseph Kelly, 29, of Pickens, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain. Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that on Aug. 19, 2016, agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office had an arrest warrant for an individual believed to be at a residence in Easley.

