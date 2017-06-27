Pickens Construction Company Announces the Importance of Proper Storm Drainage
Given the recent wet weather in the Anderson, SC area, local construction firm Pickens Construction Company has made a public service announcement regarding the importance of proper storm drainage. According to Pickens, a property that does not have a proper storm drainage system runs the risk of extensive water damage, due to excess water that has been left standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places for rent around Easley
|Jun 14
|Easley resident
|2
|Pickens schools cut taxes (Aug '06)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|3
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Justbrowsingcomments
|38
|I am seeking for true love that i will spend th...
|May '17
|Duke
|1
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Lookinthe mirror
|14
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Apr '17
|Ann Thomas
|2
|Looking for wooded land
|Feb '17
|J N S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC