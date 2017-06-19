Officials hope new plant cleans water...

Officials hope new plant cleans water in 2 SC counties

11 min ago

Officials hope a new treatment plant will remove the bad smell and taste from the water for up to 200,000 customers in northwestern South Carolina. Local media report the Anderson Regional Joint Water System is building a plant it hopes will open by March to remove the bad smell.

