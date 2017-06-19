Leadership Pickens County graduates Class XXVI
On May 25, 22 local leaders graduated as members of Leadership Pickens County Class XXVI at DunBurks Premier Events in Easley. Established in 1990, LPC is sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Pickens County and provides a framework of experiences for local leaders to become more informed and actively involved in the decision-making processes of their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places for rent around Easley
|Jun 14
|Easley resident
|2
|Pickens schools cut taxes (Aug '06)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|3
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Justbrowsingcomments
|38
|I am seeking for true love that i will spend th...
|May '17
|Duke
|1
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Lookinthe mirror
|14
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Apr '17
|Ann Thomas
|2
|Looking for wooded land
|Feb '17
|J N S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC