Leadership Pickens County graduates Class XXVI

On May 25, 22 local leaders graduated as members of Leadership Pickens County Class XXVI at DunBurks Premier Events in Easley. Established in 1990, LPC is sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Pickens County and provides a framework of experiences for local leaders to become more informed and actively involved in the decision-making processes of their community.

