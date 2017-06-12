Junior Leadership Pickens County grad...

Junior Leadership Pickens County graduates 25

Friday Jun 2

Junior Leadership Pickens County graduated 25 high school juniors from Class V during a ceremony held May 16 at Bryant Lodge on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University. All four high schools in Pickens County - DW Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens - were represented in the JLPC graduating class.

