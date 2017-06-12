Junior Leadership Pickens County graduates 25
Junior Leadership Pickens County graduated 25 high school juniors from Class V during a ceremony held May 16 at Bryant Lodge on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University. All four high schools in Pickens County - DW Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens - were represented in the JLPC graduating class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places for rent around Easley
|Jun 14
|Easley resident
|2
|Pickens schools cut taxes (Aug '06)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|3
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Justbrowsingcomments
|38
|I am seeking for true love that i will spend th...
|May '17
|Duke
|1
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Lookinthe mirror
|14
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Apr '17
|Ann Thomas
|2
|Looking for wooded land
|Feb '17
|J N S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC