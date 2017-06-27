Grant OK'd for park
Progress continues on the Pickens end of the Doodle Trail with the city securing a half a million dollar grant to complete work on the new trailhead park. Project Manager Becky Horace announced that the city received word Wednesday from Washington, D.C., that the Appalachian Regional Commission had approved the city's latest grant application.
Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
