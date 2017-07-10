Election filing to begin July 18

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

A number of elected officials' seats will be up for grabs throughout the area this November as six of the seven Pickens County municipalities will see terms come to an end. Twenty positions will be on the various ballots including two mayoral races, two combined utility commissioner races and 16 city and town council seats.

