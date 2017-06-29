Deadly wrecks kills three over weekend

Deadly wrecks kills three over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

It was a deadly weekend in the Upstate as three separate crashes claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a young father and a rising senior at a local high school. On Friday, 32-year-old Trent Anthony Cobb of Pickens was killed as he was driving West on Gentry Memorial Highway when state troopers say he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car headed the opposite direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pickens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places for rent around Easley Jun 14 Easley resident 2
News Pickens schools cut taxes (Aug '06) Jun 8 Mario Mora 3
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) May '17 Justbrowsingcomments 38
I am seeking for true love that i will spend th... May '17 Duke 1
News Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08) Apr '17 Lookinthe mirror 14
Local Politics Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor? Apr '17 Ann Thomas 2
Looking for wooded land Feb '17 J N S 1
See all Pickens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pickens Forum Now

Pickens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pickens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Pickens, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC