Literacy group seeks donations for book sale

The Pickens County Literacy Association is seeking donations of gently used books for their upcoming used book sale set for May 5 and May 6. Items needed include paperback and hard back books, children's books, craft and cookbooks as well as video and audio cassettes, CDs and DVDs. The PCLA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteer tutors to teach reading skills to non- or low-reading adults, including those needing help reading English.

