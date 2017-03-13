YMCA launches annual campaign

YMCA launches annual campaign

Sunday Mar 5

The YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville launched its annual campaign March 1 to ensure that everyone in Easley, Pickens and Powdersville has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Every day, the YMCA works to support the people and community members that need it most by addressing community issues like summer learning loss in underprivileged youth, the obesity epidemic across generations, and the need for belonging.

