Wilbur Street now one way
The expansion of The Doodle Trail into the city's downtown area has been long awaited by business owners and residents alike but it hasn't come without some changes to the area. Besides the widening of sidewalks, the City of Easley also converted Wilbur Street to a one-way roadway at 9 a.m. on Thursday to better accommodate trail walkers, joggers and bikers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Mar 15
|JJ greenwave45
|10
|Looking for wooded land
|Feb '17
|J N S
|1
|Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Info
|2
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|JMC
|37
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Jan '17
|George W. Gramblin
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Terry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC