Wilbur Street now one way

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

The expansion of The Doodle Trail into the city's downtown area has been long awaited by business owners and residents alike but it hasn't come without some changes to the area. Besides the widening of sidewalks, the City of Easley also converted Wilbur Street to a one-way roadway at 9 a.m. on Thursday to better accommodate trail walkers, joggers and bikers.

