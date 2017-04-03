Three great destinations to help you ...

Three great destinations to help you get away

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

If you're looking for a quick escape to nature -- but can't go too far -- Bald Rock, Caesar's Head and Pretty Place are the destinations for you. Graffiti covers much of the granite outcropping of Bald Rock but does little to distract the visitor from the size and scope of the formation that is accessible from a small parking pull off, and by walking across a wooden foot bridge.

