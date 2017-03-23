Habitat helpers here
College students from across three Northern states are foregoing the traditional Spring Break destinations like Myrtle Beach and Panama City for a slightly more rural destination: Liberty, Pickens and Easley. "Thirty-five students from Widener, Connecticut College and North Central Universities will help build homes and improve the community during their spring break as part of Habitat for Humanity's Collegiate Challenge program," said Habitat spokesperson Cindy Sanders.
