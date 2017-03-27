Candidates meet in Powdersville
Seven of the eight candidates for the recently vacated S.C. Senate District 3 met with area business owners and community leaders for a moderated question and answer forum. The seat, which was abruptly opened when Sen. Kevin Bryant was sworn in as S.C. lieutenant governor, covers Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens and Saluda counties plus portions of Greenville and Newberry counties.
