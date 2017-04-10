Blue Heron added to Quilt Trail in Salem

Blue Heron added to Quilt Trail in Salem

Friday Mar 31

The Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail, which covers Oconee, Pickens and Anderson counties, has unveiled the Blue Heron quilt block, created by their 2015 Quilter of the Year, Penny Little of Salem. The Quilter of the Year award was created to honor quilters who not only are talented artists, but also give back to their communities in very meaningful ways.

