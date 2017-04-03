An escape to nature, at your doorstep

If you're looking for a quick escape to nature - but can't go too far - Bald Rock, Caesar's Head and Pretty Place are the destinations for you. Located in the Northern part of the state, just before the North Carolina state line, the three locations are close enough to Easley and Pickens reach and enjoy for a pleasant afternoon picnic or hike for the adventurer who still wants to be home in time for dinner.

