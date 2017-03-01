Third gathering on Appalachian Life i...

Third gathering on Appalachian Life is a festival for Pickens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Easley Progress

The Third Gathering on Appalachian Life will be held March 4 at the Pickens Community Center, with registration at 8:15 a.m. and the first session at 9 a.m. Cooking will be one of the sessions to be offered. Traditional Appalachian activities such as hewing logs will be on display March 4 at the Third Gathering on Appalachian Life in Pickens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pickens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for wooded land Feb 17 J N S 1
Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12) Feb 5 Info 2
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan '17 JMC 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor? Jan '17 George W. Gramblin 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10) Jan '17 Terry 6
Sam Smith (Aug '16) Aug '16 Matt 1
See all Pickens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pickens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Pickens County was issued at March 03 at 2:57PM EST

Pickens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pickens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pickens, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC