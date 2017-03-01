Third gathering on Appalachian Life i...

Third gathering on Appalachian Life is a festival for Pickens -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Newberry Observer

Traditional Appalachian activities such as hewing logs will be on display March 4 at the Third Gathering on Appalachian Life in Pickens. The Third Gathering on Appalachian Life will be held March 4 at the Pickens Community Center, with registration at 8:15 a.m. and the first session at 9 a.m. Cooking will be one of the sessions to be offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pickens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for wooded land Feb 17 J N S 1
Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12) Feb 5 Info 2
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan '17 JMC 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor? Jan '17 George W. Gramblin 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10) Jan '17 Terry 6
Sam Smith (Aug '16) Aug '16 Matt 1
See all Pickens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pickens Forum Now

Pickens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pickens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pickens, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC