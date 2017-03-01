Third gathering on Appalachian Life is a festival for Pickens -
Traditional Appalachian activities such as hewing logs will be on display March 4 at the Third Gathering on Appalachian Life in Pickens. The Third Gathering on Appalachian Life will be held March 4 at the Pickens Community Center, with registration at 8:15 a.m. and the first session at 9 a.m. Cooking will be one of the sessions to be offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for wooded land
|Feb 17
|J N S
|1
|Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12)
|Feb 5
|Info
|2
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|JMC
|37
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Jan '17
|George W. Gramblin
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Terry
|6
|Sam Smith (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC