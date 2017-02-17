S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker ...

S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district

There are 7 comments on the WLNE-TV Providence story from Saturday Feb 4, titled S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district. In it, WLNE-TV Providence reports that:

Reps. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, left, and Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, right, walk through the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney... .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Saturday Feb 4
Not interested and certainly not celebrating a mental disorder. There's no law that says you can't be gay, but I'm going to stick with my rule that all "hate crime" and social engineering laws are inherently unconstitutional. I hope that isn't his only inspiration.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,986

The Left Coast

#3 Saturday Feb 4
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zofree

Philadelphia, PA

#4 Saturday Feb 4
RustyS wrote:
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Are you a Queer?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#5 Sunday Feb 5
Zofree wrote:
<quoted text>
Are you a Queer?
Are you tooling for some action?

Forget about hate. Forget about press reps who use the word "hater". That is ninny talk from nerds who never leave their computer. Nobody else is allowed to use it and be "cool".

Gays need jobs as much as anyone else. We don't need bullies. We need our government to stop trying to fix the wrong problem.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,291

Paris

#6 Sunday Feb 5
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you tooling for some action?

Forget about hate. Forget about press reps who use the word "hater". That is ninny talk from nerds who never leave their computer. Nobody else is allowed to use it and be "cool".

Gays need jobs as much as anyone else. We don't need bullies. We need our government to stop trying to fix the wrong problem.
Harvey is just a tool,,,,,,,,,,pardon the pun.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,986

The Left Coast

#7 Sunday Feb 5
Zofree wrote:
<quoted text>
Are you a Queer?
Nope, Lutheran. You?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,101

Casper, WY

#9 Monday Feb 6
anonymous wrote:
Not interested and certainly not celebrating a mental disorder. There's no law that says you can't be gay, but I'm going to stick with my rule that all "hate crime" and social engineering laws are inherently unconstitutional. I hope that isn't his only inspiration.
BEST comment I read this week.
see the first chapter of Romans - The AIDS Chapter of the Holy Bible.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

