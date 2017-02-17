S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district
S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district
Reps. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, left, and Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, right, walk through the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney... .
Not interested and certainly not celebrating a mental disorder. There's no law that says you can't be gay, but I'm going to stick with my rule that all "hate crime" and social engineering laws are inherently unconstitutional. I hope that isn't his only inspiration.
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Are you a Queer?
Are you tooling for some action?
Forget about hate. Forget about press reps who use the word "hater". That is ninny talk from nerds who never leave their computer. Nobody else is allowed to use it and be "cool".
Gays need jobs as much as anyone else. We don't need bullies. We need our government to stop trying to fix the wrong problem.
Harvey is just a tool,,,,,,,,,,pardon the pun.
Nope, Lutheran. You?
BEST comment I read this week.
see the first chapter of Romans - The AIDS Chapter of the Holy Bible.
