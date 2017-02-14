Police: Missing Pickens girl may be traveling with teen sought for probation violation
Officers said 16-year-old Kasper Gullion left Pickens High School on Jan. 31 and has not been seen since. According to police, she is believed to be with missing 17-year-old Brandon Hembree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12)
|Feb 5
|Info
|2
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|Jan 24
|JMC
|37
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Jan 21
|George W. Gramblin
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Terry
|6
|Sam Smith
|Aug '16
|Matt
|1
|Sprint cell service
|Aug '16
|Hollymom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC