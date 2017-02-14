Police: Missing Pickens girl may be t...

Police: Missing Pickens girl may be traveling with teen sought for probation violation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WMBF

Officers said 16-year-old Kasper Gullion left Pickens High School on Jan. 31 and has not been seen since. According to police, she is believed to be with missing 17-year-old Brandon Hembree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pickens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roy D Shepherd (Feb '12) Feb 5 Info 2
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan 24 JMC 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor? Jan 21 George W. Gramblin 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10) Jan '17 Terry 6
Sam Smith Aug '16 Matt 1
Sprint cell service Aug '16 Hollymom 3
See all Pickens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pickens Forum Now

Pickens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pickens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Pickens, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC