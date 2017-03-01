MCPC announces Distinguished Service Award recipient
The Pickens County Legislative Delegation held its 2017 annual public meeting at the Six Mile Town Hall in January and announced that the Distinguished Service Award for 2016 was awarded to Michael Batchelor for his leadership role in partnering to launch the Cancer Association of Pickens County. Delegation members attending were Sens. Thomas C. Alexander and Rex F. Rice ; House Reps.
