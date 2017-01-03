VIDEO: W. Cola hiker rescued from 100...

VIDEO: W. Cola hiker rescued from 1000 ft. ledge at Table Rock

Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Authorities in Pickens County, with help from a National Guard helicopter, have rescued a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge. Crews said Chance Arnett of West Columbia fell 100 feet from a mountain top onto a ledge 1,000 feet in the air.

Pickens, SC

