SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens roundabout
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the intersection improvements planned at Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road in Pickens. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center, which is located at The drop-in format meeting will have displays for people to look at.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|Jan 24
|JMC
|37
|Do you approve of Larry Bagwell as Mayor?
|Jan 21
|George W. Gramblin
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|24
|Trying to find a old friend (Mar '10)
|Jan 8
|Terry
|6
|Sam Smith
|Aug '16
|Matt
|1
|Sprint cell service
|Aug '16
|Hollymom
|3
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|Bobby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC