SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens roundabout

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the intersection improvements planned at Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road in Pickens. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center, which is located at The drop-in format meeting will have displays for people to look at.

