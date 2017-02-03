SC legislator, indicted for beating h...

SC legislator, indicted for beating his wife, resigns before House can boot him out

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Miami Herald

A state prosecutor told a judge during a bond hearing for State Rep. Chris Corley that Corley punched his wife in the side of the head, bit her nose and scratched her face. The victim was able to call 911 using her Apple Watch.

