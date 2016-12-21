Pickens firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving
It's been a grueling two weeks for the men and women fighting the fire on Pinnacle Mountain. Russell Hubright with the South Carolina Forestry Commission says there was no change Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pickens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam Smith
|Aug '16
|Matt
|1
|Sprint cell service
|Aug '16
|Hollymom
|3
|Police: Booster Club leader misused funds (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|Bobby
|8
|wyant (May '16)
|May '16
|moonjack
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Architects unveil reductions to new Pickens, Li... (May '09)
|Feb '16
|Born Here
|3
|Meth lab busted in Powdersville (May '10)
|Sep '15
|James Bush
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pickens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC