Dry weather rapidly spreads across South Carolina

Thursday Nov 24

The area of South Carolina experiencing unusually dry conditions is rapidly increasing, now including parts of the state that received over a foot of rain less than two months ago from Hurricane Matthew. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released this week shows three-quarters of South Carolina is unusually dry - all but the northeast corner of South Carolina.

