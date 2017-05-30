The Week That Was With Julie G

The Week That Was With Julie G

This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about The Standard Group's acquisition of the sales and select assets of Phoenixville, Pa.-based Epic Litho; DOME's multi-million dollar investment that will consolidate its five existing facilities into one This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about The Standard Group's acquisition of the sales and select assets of Phoenixville, Pa.-based Epic Litho; DOME's multi-million dollar investment that will consolidate its five existing facilities into one location in Sacramento's McClellan Park; and the sale of the assets of Eau Claire Press Co., in Eau Claire, Wis., to Adams Publishing Group.

