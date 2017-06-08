Parents allege sex abuse at Conestoga, seek principal's ouster

Alleging that their children were sexually assaulted repeatedly by two aides at Conestoga High School, the parents of a teenage girl and the parent of a teenage boy have called for the principal to resign. The girl's parents filed a federal lawsuit Thursday morning, saying the principal and officials in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District were aware of "a parade of improper conduct" by an aide and created an environment that allowed the assaults to occur.

