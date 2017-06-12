Man's death reportedly ruled a homici...

Man's death reportedly ruled a homicide a decade after violent arrest at concert

Friday Jun 2 Read more: NJ.com

CAMDEN -- The death of a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who died days after he was allegedly struck in the head repeatedly by Camden City police nearly a decade ago has been ruled a homicide, according to Philly.com. Brett Katzenmoyer was arrested outside the venue now called the BB&T Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2007 and suffered a concussion, a broken nose, bruising on his torso and other injuries, according to a lawsuit filed by his mother that's since been settled for $750,000.

