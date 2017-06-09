Conshohocken Brewing to add 2 locations

Conshohocken Brewing Co. , which launched in Conshy in 2014 and expanded to Bridgeport with a full-seevice restaurant and a small brewhouse in summer 2016, will pop out two more locations later this year, possibly by late summer or fall.

