3 Area High Schools Among 'Most Chall...

3 Area High Schools Among 'Most Challenging'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Three area high schools - Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley, and Phoenixville - have been cited by The Washington Post newspaper as being among "America's Most Challenging High Schools," an annual ranking of "how successfully schools challenged their students," it said. Of the 2,369 schools from across the nation on the 2017 edition of the list, 35 were located in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7th grader who died? anyone know what happened? (Jun '11) Jun 9 GuyThatWouldBeGla... 21
Best Public Restroom? (Jun '10) May '17 realistic 36
Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08) May '17 Savedus 13
Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09) Apr '17 Kim 167
Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11) Apr '17 Denise V 16
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15) Apr '17 Democrappy 7
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC