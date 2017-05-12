Tonight's Concert Picks: Joy Ike at Steel City Coffeehouse, The...
Philly/Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Joy Ike heads out to Phoenixville for a show at Steel City Coffeehouse tonight. A few days ago Ike posted a newsletter update in which she announced news of a new album, her first in four years following 2013's All or Nothing .
