Pa. 'green-lights' almost 100 municipalities to upgrade traffic signals

The reimbursement grant awards announced Thursday can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that 94 municipalities will receive $33 million to support the costs of upgrading traffic signals under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's "Green Light-Go" program.

