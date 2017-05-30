Pa. charter bus crashes on I-95 with ...

Pa. charter bus crashes on I-95 with 26 children on board

Monday May 15 Read more: PennLive.com

A Pennsylvania charter bus company crashed Monday morning on I-95 in Maryland, injuring 26 Philadelphia school children and four adults. The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. and closed all lanes of the interstate in both directions when a Werner Coach rolled over on the highway.

