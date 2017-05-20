Overnight Route 29 South Work Starts Sunday
Drivers who exit U.S. Route 422 at its Collegeville-Phoenixville interchange and head south on Route 29 can expect to encounter night-time-only lane restrictions from Sunday through Thursday on the highway between 422 and Tow Path Road in Mont Clare, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said . It intends to do road milling work there.
