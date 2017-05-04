County's 1st Crisis Intervention Team class graduates
Twenty-eight local law enforcement officers graduated from Chester County's first Crisis Intervention Team training class on Friday, April 28 at the West Goshen municipal building. The officers completed the intensive, 40-hour training, which has been proven to increase public safety, divert people with mental illness from the criminal justice system, and decrease officer injuries.
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Kim
|167
|7th grader who died? anyone know what happened? (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|f-cody
|20
|Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Denise V
|16
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|7
|Local Bands
|Mar '17
|The Drummer
|2
|Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|12
