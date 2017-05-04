County's 1st Crisis Intervention Team...

County's 1st Crisis Intervention Team class graduates

Twenty-eight local law enforcement officers graduated from Chester County's first Crisis Intervention Team training class on Friday, April 28 at the West Goshen municipal building. The officers completed the intensive, 40-hour training, which has been proven to increase public safety, divert people with mental illness from the criminal justice system, and decrease officer injuries.

