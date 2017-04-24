Philly man gets nearly 60 years in pr...

Philly man gets nearly 60 years in prison for robbery spree

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Philly.com

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old Philadelphia man to 59½ years in prison for a violent armed robbery spree in 2014. Cory D. Foster was convicted by a jury last May of committing three armed robberies of gas station convenience stores in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties and stealing a car at gunpoint during one robbery.

