Philly man gets nearly 60 years in prison for robbery spree
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old Philadelphia man to 59½ years in prison for a violent armed robbery spree in 2014. Cory D. Foster was convicted by a jury last May of committing three armed robberies of gas station convenience stores in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties and stealing a car at gunpoint during one robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Kim
|167
|7th grader who died? anyone know what happened? (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|f-cody
|20
|Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Denise V
|16
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|7
|Local Bands
|Mar 31
|The Drummer
|2
|Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenixville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC