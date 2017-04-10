Parker named to Chester Co. Hall of Fame

Parker named to Chester Co. Hall of Fame

Monday Apr 3

Dr. Jerry Parker helped lead the charge to bring a community college to Chester County when none existed. Now the institution he leads has grown to serve more than 28,000 students each year in both Delaware and Chester Counties, with nine locations that offer 33 associate degree, 17 transfer degree and 33 certificate programs.

