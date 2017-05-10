Chesco: Drug Take Back Day is Sat.
Chester County's Department of Drug & Alcohol Services is raising community awareness for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day taking place on Saturday, April 29th. Organized nationwide by the Drug Enforcement Administration , National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides local sites for safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
