Awesome Biking/Camping Event Bikeout Just Announced 2017 Date
Remember Bikeout , the sweet biking/camping/farm-to-table-eating excursion that debuted last year? Well, as a refresher, last year, the Philly-based "bike camping adventure" took 100 bike riders on a 32.5-mile ride along the SRT, from the Art Museum to the small farm Sankanac at CampHill Village Kimberton Hills, outside of Phoenixville, for a night of camping, farm-to-table food, live music, local beer, and more. Chances are, you weren't there though: The 100 tickets for the event sold out the day they opened registration.
