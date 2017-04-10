What a Tax Accountant Knows About Your Personality
Accounting-firm owner Julia Brufke Wenger says preparing tax returns for her 1,100 clients lends insights into their personalities and attitudes toward money. Does the approach of tax season fill you with dread? Do you stuff financial papers in a shoebox at the last minute and race to your accountant's office? Julia Brufke Wenger, 58, has owned and run a Phoenixville, Pa., accounting practice for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Kim
|167
|7th grader who died? anyone know what happened? (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|f-cody
|20
|Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Denise V
|16
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|7
|Local Bands
|Mar 31
|The Drummer
|2
|Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenixville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC