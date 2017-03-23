Phillip Cook Named Chaplain Program Coordinator For Cleveland-Based Legacy Senior Living
Phillip Cook has been named the Chaplain Program coordinator for Legacy Senior Living, the Cleveland-based management company of 12 independent, assisted living and memory care facilities throughout the Southeast.
