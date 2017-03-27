Pa. teacher's aide learns fate for 'unprotected' sex with male student
A Pennsylvania judge deciding the prison sentence for a female teacher's aide who admitted to having sex with a boy she was tutoring didn't not mince words about all the damage she has wrought: "You've thrown so much away -- a teaching career -- and you'll be doing jail time," the judge said. "You made decisions that ended up in someone being traumatized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bands
|Mon
|Band man 26
|1
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Democrappy ...
|6
|Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|12
|Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th...
|Feb '17
|James T Thorpy
|1
|Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11)
|Feb '17
|mreinhart1
|15
|Porn-blaring man to take anger management classes (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Cluelessly
|36
|Westfield 41 Apartments
|Dec '16
|Wawa_coffee_sucks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenixville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC