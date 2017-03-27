Jack Harris, late producer of 'The Blob,' officially gets his own day in Downingtown
A Philadelphia native born in 1918, Harris died of natural causes last week in his Beverly Hills, Calif., home at age 98. Now, following his death, March 15 will be known as "Jack Harris Day" in Downingtown, where The Blob was partly filmed back in the 50s. As the Daily Local News reports, Downingtown Mayor Josh Maxwell issued a proclamation following Harris' death last week giving the producer his day in the town.
