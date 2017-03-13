Ex-teacher's aide gets 11 to 23 month...

Ex-teacher's aide gets 11 to 23 months in student sex case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Progress

A former teacher's aide at a suburban Philadelphia school has been sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to sex charges involving a 16-year-old student. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 26-year-old Christine Towers of Phoenixville pleaded guilty Monday in Chester County to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08) Feb 24 Anonymous 12
News Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th... Feb 21 James T Thorpy 1
Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11) Feb '17 mreinhart1 15
News Porn-blaring man to take anger management classes (Jul '09) Feb '17 Phart Cluelessly 36
Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15) Jan '17 Mike 5
Westfield 41 Apartments Dec '16 Wawa_coffee_sucks 2
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC