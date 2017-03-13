Ex-teacher's aide gets 11 to 23 months in student sex case
A former teacher's aide at a suburban Philadelphia school has been sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to sex charges involving a 16-year-old student. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 26-year-old Christine Towers of Phoenixville pleaded guilty Monday in Chester County to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.
