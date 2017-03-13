Ex-aide at Conestoga High School gets jail time for sex with student
Christine Towers, 26, a former teacher's aide and coach at Conestoga High School, pleaded guilty Monday, March 6, 2017 to having sex with a student. A former teacher's aide and coach at Conestoga High School in Tredyffrin Township was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail Monday for a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student she privately tutored.
