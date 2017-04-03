Construction unemployment rates decre...

Construction unemployment rates decrease in 10 states

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Construction unemployment rates were down in 10 states and unchanged in three in January on a year-over-year basis, according to analysis released by Associated Builders and Contractors , Washington. For the nation and 37 states, rates were higher than in January 2016, ending 75 consecutive months of year-over-year declines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagle sightings on Collergeville or Skippack (May '11) 18 hr Denise V 16
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15) Apr 1 Democrappy 7
Local Bands Mar 31 The Drummer 2
Basement water damage from overhead pipe leak (Dec '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 12
News Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th... Feb '17 James T Thorpy 1
News Porn-blaring man to take anger management classes (Jul '09) Feb '17 Phart Cluelessly 36
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC