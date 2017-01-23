She apologized in advance, then yelled for the epidural

THE PARENTS: Marizete Stasnek, 30, and Charles Stasnek, 30, of Pottstown THE CHILD: Charles Joseph IV , born July 15, 2016 THEME OF THE LARGER WEDDING THEY PLAN FOR A FUTURE HALLOWEEN: Beetlejuice, with all the guests in costume. In the dream, she was in Reading Terminal Market and heard a baby crying inconsolably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.